4 Best Steam Deck USB-C Hubs And Docks Users Swear By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Valve's Steam Deck can do a lot of neat things, from playing the games you own on Steam to even accessing non-Steam games through various tools. It also can serve as a functional desktop PC through Desktop Mode, allowing for the use of a physical keyboard such as the slim and stylish Keychron K3. But in order to get the most out of your device, you are going to want to pick up a dedicated hub or dock.
These USB-C accessories will open up your Steam Deck in several ways. They often allow you to output video to a television, give you extra ports to connect a mouse and keyboard, and even add ethernet support for a more stable internet connection. A Steam Deck hub or dock can be an essential tool to provide you a lot more options to play the way you want.
Valve offers their own Steam Deck dock that's very solid, but many find it expensive for what it offers. If you head over to Amazon, you'll find a plethora of hubs and docks that work great with the Steam Deck and at less than half the cost of Valve's offering. But not all hubs and docks are the same, so we've done the work and highlighted some of the best based on what reviewers on Amazon have said.
Anker Steam Deck Dock
Anker is a well-known brand in the accessory space. If there is an electronic accessory that you need, chances are that Anker makes one. The Anker Steam Deck Dock is the perfect example, allowing you to connect your Steam Deck to a TV or monitor and play in comfort. The 100W PD-IN port allow allows for fast charging, keeping your Steam Deck ready to game whenever you need to leave the house.
Its HDMI connection features a 4K 60Hz output, giving you the good visuals when playing on your favorite TV screen. Anker also provides a 1Gbps ethernet port built-in, giving you more stability than Wi-Fi, keeping you in those competitive multiplayer games instead of dropping matches. On top of that you also get two 5Gbps USB-A ports and a USB-C port for added expandability for portable storage media and more.
The Anker Steam Deck Dock is also a lot less than the official dock that is sold by Valve, while providing just as much. This means that you will be saving some money by picking this one up. You can then use all the money that you will be saving to snag several more affordable Steam Deck accessories.
UGREEN Revodok Pro 6-in-1 USB-C Hub
With over 1,000 reviews, many of them proclaiming that the UGREEN Revodok Pro 6-in-1 USB-C Hub as a must-have device, you know you are probably looking at a solid product. This fairly discreet little hub is far simpler than a full-sized Steam Deck dock, but functions essentially the same, only in a much more travel-friendly and portable form.
UGREEN managed to shrink down their hub while still loading it up with all the essentials one would need and expect, alongside providing impressive transfer speeds. Featuring 6 ports, you'll have access to 4K 60Hz HDMI out, 100W charging, 10Gbps USB ports, and a gigabit ethernet port. And because of its form factor, you'll be able to use this hub with more than just your Steam Deck, featuring support for laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
User reviews highlight the quality of the construction and metal body, the number of available ports considering its size, and having access to the internet through the ethernet port when Wi-Fi isn't available or stable. If you are traveling a lot and looking to keep things small and simple, the UGREEN Revodok Pro might just be for you.
JSAUX Upgraded Docking Station For Steam Deck
There seems to be a standard among most quality Steam Deck docks and hubs when searching on Amazon. For the most part they tend to feature roughly the same number of ports, but it's their HDMI output specifications where things begin to get interesting. The JSAUX Upgraded Docking Station For Steam Deck really stands out among the pack because of its included HDMI output and what it can support.
Instead of providing the more common 4K at 60Hz output like other docks, JSAUX managed to upgrade their offering to now support video out at 4K at 120Hz. That's double the refresh rate of most other docks on the market, giving you those buttery smooth visuals that gamers demand. The company also states that you can use this dock with a number of other handheld PCs, including the Legion GO, MSI Claw, and others.
Amazon customer reviews state that the dock is sturdy, features plenty of ports, and can easily and quickly charge the most power-hungry PC handhelds. Others also praise JSAUX's customer service for quickly addressing and fixing issues that they had. If you have a TV that can support 120Hz, the JSAUX Upgraded Docking Station For Steam Deck is a must.
SABRENT USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub
Sometimes you just want a product that's simple, affordable, and doesn't get in the way. SABRENT seems to serve this desire with their SABRENT USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub. This little device is about as compact as it gets, sliding onto the USB-C port of the Steam Deck and designed seamlessly to sit flush and hide on the back side of the console.
The SABRENT USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub features two 5Gbps USB-A 3.2 ports as well as a USB-C port that supports PD 3.0 power delivery. You'll be able to easily plug in a mouse and keyboard, or a flash drive and another accessory at the same time. The design allows you to help protect the Steam Deck's USB-C plug from damage and random disconnects that a standard cable can often cause.
Less is often more when it comes to accessories, especially for users who travel a lot with their Steam Deck. For those users looking for something that blends into the Steam Deck and won't add any bulk to your travel bag, the SABRENT USB Type-C 3-Port Gaming Hub might just become your next favorite Steam Deck accessory.