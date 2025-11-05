4 Best Steam Deck USB-C Hubs And Docks Users Swear By

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Valve's Steam Deck can do a lot of neat things, from playing the games you own on Steam to even accessing non-Steam games through various tools. It also can serve as a functional desktop PC through Desktop Mode, allowing for the use of a physical keyboard such as the slim and stylish Keychron K3. But in order to get the most out of your device, you are going to want to pick up a dedicated hub or dock.

These USB-C accessories will open up your Steam Deck in several ways. They often allow you to output video to a television, give you extra ports to connect a mouse and keyboard, and even add ethernet support for a more stable internet connection. A Steam Deck hub or dock can be an essential tool to provide you a lot more options to play the way you want.

Valve offers their own Steam Deck dock that's very solid, but many find it expensive for what it offers. If you head over to Amazon, you'll find a plethora of hubs and docks that work great with the Steam Deck and at less than half the cost of Valve's offering. But not all hubs and docks are the same, so we've done the work and highlighted some of the best based on what reviewers on Amazon have said.