Fitness Tracker The Outsiders Adds 5 Powerful New Features For Serious Athletes
Only a month after the creators of Gentler Streak released their fitness tracker for serious athletes called The Outsiders, and it has already received two main updates. With the most recent, The Outsiders got Cycling Power Zones, in addition to improvements on Body Metrics, Workout Summary, Training Focus Zones, and the Progress Tab.
These features are great additions to the app's goal to help fitness-obsessed users. The Outsiders app is meant for performance-driven athletes, with structured training and data-driven progress. This new detailed information will add better insights to users on how they've been working out while tracking everything with their Apple Watch.
"This update brings something really important: Cycling Power Zones, an essential metric for any cyclist tracking progress. We've also refined the experience across the app, because smooth, intuitive use is as important to us as accuracy. With the Apple Watch app just two weeks away, The Outsiders is shaping into the performance companion we envisioned it to be, and this is only the beginning," says Andrej Mihelič, co-founder of Gentler Stories and The Outsiders product owner/designer.
Here's what users get with the latest update
In the Workout Summary, cyclists can see their Power Zone Distribution next to Training Focus and Heart Rate Zones. The Progress Tab also shows the distribution and the long-term overview with all their recorded history.
The Workout Summary now also shows the minimum and maximum range value of each Heart Rate Zone and Power Zone. New body metrics on the Today tab have improved visualization and transition between ranges, while Training Focus Zones are now displayed for all the workouts with at least one minute of your heart rate measurements above the bottom threshold. Finally, the Progress Tab now displays the date of your last logged value for your fitness cards, bringing a better overview of how you're doing.
The Outsiders is available at the App Store for free but a subscription is required to unlock all features. Until November 12, users can get an early bird offer by choosing a yearly $24.99 plan, a $3.99 monthly subscription, or a lifetime license for $79.99.