Backbone And Kojima Unveil Rare PlayStation Controller For iPhone
Popular gaming controller maker Backbone unveiled a limited-edition Death Stranding 2 controller. With only 1,350 units available worldwide, this is the first time the accessory maker has created a limited-edition controller officially licensed by PlayStation. In addition to that, Backbone has partnered with Kojima Productions to make this product even more unique.
Compatible with USB-C smartphones, like the iPhone 15 (or newer) and Android devices, the controller is also compatible with apps and cloud gaming services like PS Remote Play, Apple Arcade, GeForce NOW, as well as PC.
Backbone says this limited-edition Backbone One controller is inspired by Sam from Death Stranding 2. "Its design draws from the colors of Sam's world and Drawbridge, creating a controller built for any journey to save humanity," explains the company. Each controller comes in a rugged, collectible case designed for this edition. It's individually numbered and includes a commemorative collector's tag, so users will know they have a unique product.
Backbone's controller has some handy features
Backbone and Kojima's partnership uses the second-generation Backbone One controller, which includes magnetic adapters. The company says it allows compatibility with popular phone cases and ensures a great gameplay experience even without removing your device's case.
The reshaped D-pad improves responsiveness, which Backbone says results in superior feel and control across all gameplay genres. Combined with the company's app, you can record, edit, and share your gameplay. Users can also keep in touch with what their friends are playing and decide whether to join in.
The Backbone One Death Stranding 2 controller is going to be released on November 6 at 9 a.m. PDT on Backbone's website and Best Buy Drops. It's also going to be available on the Kojima Productions Store starting at 12 p.m. JST for $159.99. Users can already sign up for updates and be notified when the units go live. Backbone says it can ship this limited-edition controller to 55 countries.