Backbone And Kojima Unveil Rare PlayStation Controller For iPhone

Popular gaming controller maker Backbone unveiled a limited-edition Death Stranding 2 controller. With only 1,350 units available worldwide, this is the first time the accessory maker has created a limited-edition controller officially licensed by PlayStation. In addition to that, Backbone has partnered with Kojima Productions to make this product even more unique.

Compatible with USB-C smartphones, like the iPhone 15 (or newer) and Android devices, the controller is also compatible with apps and cloud gaming services like PS Remote Play, Apple Arcade, GeForce NOW, as well as PC.

Backbone says this limited-edition Backbone One controller is inspired by Sam from Death Stranding 2. "Its design draws from the colors of Sam's world and Drawbridge, creating a controller built for any journey to save humanity," explains the company. Each controller comes in a rugged, collectible case designed for this edition. It's individually numbered and includes a commemorative collector's tag, so users will know they have a unique product.