Add A USB Port To Your Car For Only $14 With This Essential Amazon Gadget

Most newer vehicles come with a USB port located near the front seats, whether on the dashboard, in the center console, in the glove box, or somewhere else. But not every car has one, and for the vehicles that do, the USB port may not support high-speed charging. If you plug your mobile device or phone into a traditional 5-volt charging port with low amperage, it can take a while to charge up. This also means that depending on how far you have to go or the apps you use while traveling, you might still have a dead phone or a low battery when you reach your destination.

The good news is that there are USB adapters that you can use to boost charging in your car. The Anker USB-C 40-watt 2-port PowerDrive III Duo Charger is an excellent option. The best part is that you can get this essential charger from Amazon for just $14 right now.

It plugs into your car's 12-volt DC outlet, giving your car two 20-watt USB-C ports. This allows you to quickly charge up two devices simultaneously, like an iPhone and AirPods. You don't need to do anything special, just plug the Anker adapter into the port, and it's good to go. It even features overload protection — along with temperature controls and fireproof construction — to protect the charging adapter and anything plugged into it from electrical harm. Just make sure that you don't plug in any gadgets into your USB port that aren't supported.