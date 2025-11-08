Can You Bring A Starlink Mini Through TSA?
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) maintains a long list of items you can and can't bring through security checkpoints and, for the safety of everyone aboard, on airlines or flights. Some of those prohibited items make a lot of sense — like firearms or rocket launchers, alcoholic beverages over 140 proof, axes or hatchets, blasting caps, throwing stars, swords, sparklers, and a few other things. But, the TSA also prohibits several electronics from being added to a carry-on – some you might not expect. They've banned certain battery packs and power banks, depending on size and wattage, some of which are considered red flag electronics. So it does make you question what's allowed that's not explicitly called out. For instance, can you bring a Starlink Mini through TSA checkpoints and on to a plane? The answer is yes.
TSA does not include Starlink devices on its prohibited items list. Several users have shared they brought theirs with no problems, both through checkpoints and on their flights. However, the Starlink Mini is about the size of a laptop, and since you must remove everything larger than a phone from your bag, you'll likely have to place it in its own bin during scanning. Most electronics must be packed in your carry-on, and devices with a screen must be able to be powered on for safety checks. The TSA website explains, "Officers may ask you to power up your electronic device, including cell phones. Powerless devices will not be permitted onboard the aircraft." You may or may not have to do so with a Starlink, even with no screen, to demonstrate it works, but the final decision always rests with the agents doing the screening.
Why bring a Starlink Mini through TSA and on a plane?
It may seem odd that someone would bring a satellite internet device on a plane. But if you consider how big electronics are in our lives, and how important it is to stay connected, it starts to make a lot more sense. Someone may bring the device to stay connected while visiting a remote location, camping, or traveling to a foreign country. Imagine maintaining internet access everywhere — that's the whole point to owning a Starlink device, isn't it?
While Starlink does offer several Starlink Dish models for varying setups, the Starlink Mini is the smallest and most portable of the bunch. It was designed for use out in the wild, while exploring or adventuring in remote areas, thankfully because of its unique setup. The Starlink Mini has a built-in Wi-Fi router, kickstand, and a power supply, which only uses about 20 to 40 watts, so you can connect it to a small generator, power station or power bank to use it virtually anywhere.
Bringing all of that equipment on a plane might be a bit of a hassle, especially when passing through security, but once you're at your destination it enables you to stay connected to friends, family, work, and the world at large. It would be a great piece of communications equipment to have while traveling. So, it's good to know that you can get it through TSA and onto your flights, if needed.