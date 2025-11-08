The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) maintains a long list of items you can and can't bring through security checkpoints and, for the safety of everyone aboard, on airlines or flights. Some of those prohibited items make a lot of sense — like firearms or rocket launchers, alcoholic beverages over 140 proof, axes or hatchets, blasting caps, throwing stars, swords, sparklers, and a few other things. But, the TSA also prohibits several electronics from being added to a carry-on – some you might not expect. They've banned certain battery packs and power banks, depending on size and wattage, some of which are considered red flag electronics. So it does make you question what's allowed that's not explicitly called out. For instance, can you bring a Starlink Mini through TSA checkpoints and on to a plane? The answer is yes.

TSA does not include Starlink devices on its prohibited items list. Several users have shared they brought theirs with no problems, both through checkpoints and on their flights. However, the Starlink Mini is about the size of a laptop, and since you must remove everything larger than a phone from your bag, you'll likely have to place it in its own bin during scanning. Most electronics must be packed in your carry-on, and devices with a screen must be able to be powered on for safety checks. The TSA website explains, "Officers may ask you to power up your electronic device, including cell phones. Powerless devices will not be permitted onboard the aircraft." You may or may not have to do so with a Starlink, even with no screen, to demonstrate it works, but the final decision always rests with the agents doing the screening.