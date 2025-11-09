Most Solar Eclipse Tracking Maps Are Wrong: Here's How To Actually Track Its Path

Observing a solar eclipse is technically possible from a wide area tracing the sun's path, but a total solar eclipse is the end boss of the experience. For those chasing that view, solar eclipse maps are critical. They show the path of the sun, allowing chasers to pinpoint where they should be at certain times. There's one big problem with them, though, at least if you're looking to be in the path of totality — places where a total eclipse is visible. Solar eclipse maps are imprecise. They don't match up exactly, because the sun's size is still under debate, so any calculations are out of date. That kind of nuance might have been useful to know before the September 2025 solar eclipse, regardless of the whether it was partial or not.

The original eclipse paths were created using something called Besselian elements. They are a set of parameters that follow the assumption that spherical bodies like the sun have a fixed radius. Unfortunately, some of the values used are outdated, which means solar paths traced on a map are inaccurate. The original values claim the sun's solar radius is a size of 959.63 arc seconds — about 432,000 miles — when in reality, it's more like 959.95 arc seconds, a difference of plus or minus 0.05 arc seconds. On Earth, that difference can shift the path of totality about 2,000 feet in varying directions. At the moment of an eclipse, if you're 2,000 feet off center and hoping to catch a glimpse of a total solar eclipse, it's not going to happen. You can understand why this is a problem. Don't fret, though. You can use the Basselian Elements team's maps to properly track the path, and they even have a mobile app.