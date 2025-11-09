3 Bad Charging Habits That Are Ruining Your Android Tablet (And What To Do Instead)

The key to a long-lasting device, like a tablet or a phone, is proper treatment, especially when it comes to the battery. With the advent of newer battery technologies, like lithium-ion, our devices have become more lightweight with higher-energy densities, allowing for greater power capacities — that's why many modern phones offer longer battery life. They can store more energy or charge, compacted into a smaller space, and have no memory effect unlike older batteries, so they can be recharged anytime. A memory effect is when a battery basically recalls the last full state so that it has a reduced capacity each time it charges. It was mostly a nickel-cadmium and nickel-metal battery problem.

But even with those improvements, you still have to be mindful of battery maintenance or rather how you're treating your device and its internal battery. Leaving your tablet or phone plugged in, while not always the best idea, won't hurt newer devices as long as you're not doing it often. They're designed to charge to 100% and then stop drawing electricity, though some recommend against doing this because it creates a trickle charge pattern. That could create heat and put more stress on the battery. There are arguments to be made either way. Most importantly, the smaller the discharge, the longer the battery lasts, so avoiding frequent and full discharges is the biggest habit to follow. However, there are some additional practices like these that can ruin your Android tablet without you realizing it. Here are some things to avoid and what to do instead.