Apple Finally Brings Its App Store To The Web

Apple rolling out the App Store for the web makes sense to the extent that the App Store remains an integral part of Apple's bottom line. The more eyeballs it can get on App Store apps, the better. Indeed, there have been times where someone tells me about an app worth checking out, or I might read about an amazing new iOS app, only to find myself stuck on my desktop and without the motivation to grab my iPhone and find the app there. Apple's new website, therefore, provides a great way for users to engage with apps for review, and perhaps purchase, later on.

Speaking to how lucrative the App Store is for Apple, the company earlier this year said that in 2024 alone, the App Store was responsible for more than "$406 billion in developer billings and sales." What's more, Apple boasts that the App Store ecosystem has almost tripled in size in just five years. In conjunction with this, Apple writes that small developers have seen their earnings from the App Store jump by nearly 77% since 2021.

As a final point, it's worth noting that the App Store makes up a core component of Apple's Services division. During the recent September quarter, Apple's services business generated $28.75 billion for Apple's bottom line, a figure that's expected to grow even more in the coming year.