Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.1 With These 5 New Features

macOS Tahoe 26.1 is now available to Mac users. This update comes almost two months after Apple released macOS Tahoe, marking the last major software update cycle for Intel Macs. With little less than a year before the company moves on to a new era of Apple Silicon Macs, Apple continues to tweak the experience of its all-new macOS system.

Among the most important features of macOS Tahoe 26.1, Apple is expanding the Apple Intelligence platform to more users by bringing support for Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Portuguese (Portugal), and Chinese (Traditional) languages. This means more people can now take advantage of Apple's AI effort in their preferred language.

Another notable improvement for macOS Tahoe 26.1 is the addition of AutoMix over AirPlay for Apple Music subscribers. This feature was lacking from the original macOS Tahoe release, but now users can enjoy this DJ-like functionality even when they're streaming Apple Music songs using AirPlay.