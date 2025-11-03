Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.1 With These 5 New Features
macOS Tahoe 26.1 is now available to Mac users. This update comes almost two months after Apple released macOS Tahoe, marking the last major software update cycle for Intel Macs. With little less than a year before the company moves on to a new era of Apple Silicon Macs, Apple continues to tweak the experience of its all-new macOS system.
Among the most important features of macOS Tahoe 26.1, Apple is expanding the Apple Intelligence platform to more users by bringing support for Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Portuguese (Portugal), and Chinese (Traditional) languages. This means more people can now take advantage of Apple's AI effort in their preferred language.
Another notable improvement for macOS Tahoe 26.1 is the addition of AutoMix over AirPlay for Apple Music subscribers. This feature was lacking from the original macOS Tahoe release, but now users can enjoy this DJ-like functionality even when they're streaming Apple Music songs using AirPlay.
Liquid Glass tweaks come to macOS Tahoe 26.1
Where macOS Tahoe feels fresher than previous software updates is the new Liquid Glass UI. This redesign brought new life to app icons, the Control Center, and other parts of the system. However, with some users complaining about readability, Apple has added an option that lets users choose between the default clear look or a new tinted version, which increases the opacity of the UI elements in apps and notifications.
Other tweaks include improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions and the addition of communication safety and web content filters to limit certain websites by default for existing accounts in the age range of 13-17, depending on country and region. Alongside macOS Tahoe 26.1, Apple is also releasing the official versions of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1. We'll let you know if we find more features with these new software updates in the days ahead.