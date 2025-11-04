Google Maps Can See The Road And Tell You To Switch Lanes If You Have This Car

Google Maps is easily one of the must-have apps on a mobile phone, whether you're rocking an Android handset or an iPhone. The app's main feature is to help you find places and navigate to them, whether it's by driving, using public transport, or walking, though Google Maps can be used for finding places of interest nearby that match specific criteria. On Tuesday, Google unveiled another useful Google Maps feature that the app see the road and the lanes and provide instructions in real-time to switch lanes so you don't miss your exit.

Navigation apps like Google Maps already provide information about turns and exits, but it's up to the driver to ensure they're following the route and ensure they're on the right lane for a specific exit. The feature Google introduced on Tuesday will make it even easier for drivers to follow directions, as Google Maps will now provide visual cues to change lanes before you get to your exit. While the feature is useful, there's a caveat Google Maps users should know. The feature is unavailable to most people.

Only Polestar 4 owners in the U.S. and Sweden will be able to take advantage of the live lane guidance feature coming today. Also, the feature will work on highways initially. Google will roll it out to more car models in the future, but the company only mentioned the Polestar partnership in its announcement. The feature will work with other road types as Google expands the functionality.