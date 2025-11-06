Jeff Bridges' WideluxX Revealed Its First Prototype Camera
Jeff Bridges-owned WideluxX unveiled a prototype of its analog, retro camera at the annual convention of the International Association of Panoramic Photographers. In a video shown during the conference, the Bridges — Jeff and his wife Susan Bridges — presented the new camera design to the audience. Involved are the Bridges, Charys Schuler, and Marwan El Mozayen, the latter of which are also responsible for publishing the Silvergrain Classics magazine. It's an inspiring idea, but why bring back the Widelux and what makes it so iconic?
The original Panon Camera Shoko Widelux series of cameras is well-known for its unique designs, spanning several releases from the late 1950s (Widelux FI) to the final model released in 2000, the Widelux F8. Classified as a swing lens panoramic camera, it works differently than traditional shutter models. Instead, the camera has a slit, which exposes the film, at the same time the lens pivots on a horizontal arc. This not only provides a distinct style for the finished photos but also the expansive, panoramic images captured through the rotating lens are credited as being more immersive and "cinematic." A huge proponent of these cameras is Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges. He began using the Widelux camera in 1984 to capture and document behind the scenes experiences, on sets of big movies like "The Big Lebowski" and "Seabiscuit." He even published his photos in a book and online, and won the International Center of Photography's Infinity Award in 2013 for his work. Unfortunately, the Panon factory burned down in 2005 with all blueprints and that put a wrench in further production. It makes perfect sense why Bridges and his colleagues are reviving the classic beauty.
What is the new Widelux prototype?
With some of the world's top camera brands giving up because everyone has a camera in their smartphone now, it is good to see projects that honor unique technologies like the Widelux. Especially when brands like Apple are working to simplify the camera controls, not unlike old-school cameras. Susan Bridges explicitly calls out in the announcement video, "We're keeping it old-school." Reverse-engineered and based on the final Widelux F8, the new prototype from WideLuxX is made from scratch. Since the Panon factory burned down in 2005, and all the blueprints with it, the unique, mechanical parts need to be painstakingly crafted. While few details are forthcoming, we know the camera is handmade in Germany. More will be shared on WideLuxX's official site. The site also describes a faithful recreation that preserves "everything that made the original great" while also incorporating sustainable manufacturing processes.
The new WideLuxX will be "purely mechanical" much like the old one, and "designed to last for generations." This is nothing like the redesigns of old tech, the Kodak Smile+ and HP Sprocket Panoramic Printer come to mind. It's a labor of love, and looking back through some of Bridges' classic photos, you can see the DNA of the camera in the shots. The distinct panoramic style, even with its curved distortion, is almost a character of its own. As for when the new Widelux camera will be released and move beyond the prototype stage, there's no word as of yet. If you're interested, it's best to sign up at WideluxX to get updates if and when they arrive.