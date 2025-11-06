Jeff Bridges' WideluxX Revealed Its First Prototype Camera

With some of the world's top camera brands giving up because everyone has a camera in their smartphone now, it is good to see projects that honor unique technologies like the Widelux. Especially when brands like Apple are working to simplify the camera controls, not unlike old-school cameras. Susan Bridges explicitly calls out in the announcement video, "We're keeping it old-school." Reverse-engineered and based on the final Widelux F8, the new prototype from WideLuxX is made from scratch. Since the Panon factory burned down in 2005, and all the blueprints with it, the unique, mechanical parts need to be painstakingly crafted. While few details are forthcoming, we know the camera is handmade in Germany. More will be shared on WideLuxX's official site. The site also describes a faithful recreation that preserves "everything that made the original great" while also incorporating sustainable manufacturing processes.

The new WideLuxX will be "purely mechanical" much like the old one, and "designed to last for generations." This is nothing like the redesigns of old tech, the Kodak Smile+ and HP Sprocket Panoramic Printer come to mind. It's a labor of love, and looking back through some of Bridges' classic photos, you can see the DNA of the camera in the shots. The distinct panoramic style, even with its curved distortion, is almost a character of its own. As for when the new Widelux camera will be released and move beyond the prototype stage, there's no word as of yet. If you're interested, it's best to sign up at WideluxX to get updates if and when they arrive.