What Causes Bioluminescent Waves?

If you've been to Newport Beach, California, in the spring and fall months, you might have witnessed the wonderful phenomenon that is the bioluminescent waves. Every year, walking along the beach at night, the ocean waves lapping against the sand glow with a bright, neon-like blue color — it's one of nature's most mesmerizing light shows, right up there with seeing the aurora borealis, and something that's definitely worth the visit for any Southern California tourist.

The ocean is already capable of many incredible phenomena, including the science that occurs where the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans meet. These glowing waters often look otherworldly, though, as if the sea itself were charged with electricity, but the phenomenon has a surprisingly biological origin. The light, in fact, comes from tiny marine organisms, often plankton called dinoflagellates, that emit light when disturbed by motion, like the rolling of waves or the movement of fish and boats.

This natural glow is actually believed to be a defense mechanism; when the plankton sense movement, it's believed that they flash to startle predators and chase them off. The chemical reaction that produces the light involving a compound called luciferin and an enzyme called luciferase, and this is actually the same process that makes fireflies glow on land.

Bioluminescent waves are more common in warm coastal regions and tend to appear during certain seasons when plankton populations boom, often after warm weather or nutrient-rich upwelling. Places like Puerto Rico's Mosquito Bay, California beaches, and the Maldives are all famous for the phenomenon of bioluminescent waves. While photos may make it look constant, the glow is fleeting, the bright blue light lasting only a few seconds before fading into darkness. Understanding what causes these waves can help remind us how even the smallest sea creatures, like plankton, help to transform the ocean into a glowing canvas of light and motion.