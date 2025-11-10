Are Renewed Android Phones On Amazon Safe To Buy? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying electronics renewed is hit or miss. Sometimes, you get a like-new device or one that works great, while other times you get something that really was not taken care of with poor performance. When buying refurbished or renewed, you always want to consider the device's battery life, its general condition, warranty options and history, and any other details about its past, assuming you can even get them. But what about renewed phones? Or, more specifically, renewed Android phones sold at places like Amazon? The answer is pretty much what you'd expect: It depends.

With store credits, gift cards, and other promotional offers, plus a roundabout series of discounts through the online retailer, it can seem like a great purchase option. For example, Amazon unclaimed packages can be bought by anyone and sometimes include new or old phones and devices, along with a renewed product guarantee and a 90-day return period. But it can sometimes take some work to discern what's a good deal. Amazon reviews for renewed devices aren't accurate, as they're not exclusively from renewed purchases, but also reviews from other countries and new phone releases, skewing ratings. You might be looking at a four-star rating that doesn't apply to the renewed variant.

There's also not much information about device histories in product listings, so you could be getting locked versions or broken devices that are in worse condition than listed. Reviewers have received phones that were originally blacklisted for fraud. One-star reviews feature complaints about renewed phones being locked to an unavailable carrier, devices that don't activate or don't work, and devices that arrive broken.