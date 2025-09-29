5 Cheaper Alternatives To The iPhone 17
Thanks to additions like the ProMotion display, Center Stage selfie camera, bigger battery, and faster charging, the iPhone 17 is closer to its Pro siblings in features and performance than any other base iPhone in recent years. Despite these improvements, Apple has retained the $799 starting price, which is quite impressive. It's not only the same price as last year's base model but also packs twice the storage at 256 GB, making it the most value-for-money iPhone you can get from the new iPhone 17 lineup.
However, not everyone wants to spend top dollar on a smartphone. If you're on a tighter budget and don't want to splurge on the iPhone 17, don't worry. The market is full of capable alternatives. From newer Android devices to last-gen iPhones that still deliver excellent user experience, here are our top picks that won't hurt your wallet as much as the iPhone 17.
iPhone 16
The iPhone 16 is a reliable fallback option if its successor is out of your budget. After the launch of the iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 has received a price cut and can now be purchased for $699 for the 128GB model. While the price difference is not much, it still saves you $100. This iPhone 17 predecessor has quite a bit going for it, from a powerful Apple A18 chip to a capable dual-camera system. It also features an OLED display that produces vibrant visuals. While the phone lacks a 120Hz ProMotion panel, you won't notice its absence if you've never used a high-refresh-rate smartphone.
Other highlights include support for MagSafe wireless charging and Wi-Fi 7. The two things you will miss include the larger battery in the iPhone 17 and the Center Stage selfie camera. That said, the iPhone 16 offers reliable battery life and an excellent front-facing shooter that can still hold its own, as detailed in our iPhone 16 review.
Refurbished iPhone 15 Pro
If you really want the ProMotion display, an excellent alternative to the iPhone 17 can be a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro. It will not only provide you with a 120Hz screen but also features like an extra telephoto shooter and a titanium frame, which are absent even on the iPhone 17. Additionally, you get a powerful A17 Pro chip, excellent connectivity options, and the same iOS 26 experience with Apple Intelligence support. The official Apple Store is a great place to buy a refurbished iPhone, as you get the same one-year warranty, a brand-new battery, and you can even buy an AppleCare plan for further peace of mind.
As of September 2025, the refurbished iPhone 15 Pro models are available on the Apple Store for as low as $679 for the 128GB model and $929 for the 512GB one. Amazon also offers a renewed iPhone 15 Pro at around the same price range — albeit without additional perks. The only notable drawback of getting the iPhone 15 Pro is that it has a smaller battery than the iPhone 17. Apple claims it provides up to 23 hours of video playback, whereas the iPhone 17 offers up to 30 hours. You should still typically end most days with around 20% of battery remaining, as we noted in our iPhone 15 Pro review – even with relatively heavy use.
iPhone 16e
The iPhone 16e is another excellent option for anyone with a limited budget who prefers to stay within the Apple ecosystem. The spiritual successor to the iPhone SE models, the 16e isn't the most feature-rich in Apple's portfolio. However, it gets the basics right and packs the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16, offering top-tier performance. Plus, as we noted in our iPhone 16e review, the phone has a beautiful OLED display, solid battery life, and a reliable single camera.
It also sports a sleek design; however, the lack of more color options is a bit of a disappointment. Other notable features that you'll miss on the iPhone 16e compared to the iPhone 17 include a brighter ProMotion display, a wide-angle shooter, and MagSafe. Despite these omissions, the iPhone 16e is a good purchase — especially considering the starting price of just $599 for the base 128 GB model, and the fact that it runs Apple Intelligence and will continue to receive software support from Apple for a long time.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
As Android flagships have also gotten expensive in recent years, it's hard to find a latest-generation flagship for less than the price of an iPhone 17. However, several mid-range Android phones provide an experience similar to flagships, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. It's one of the latest additions to Samsung's portfolio and is certainly worth considering if you are not averse to the Android ecosystem. It'll set you back $650 for the base 128 GB variant and $710 for the 256 GB model.
The Galaxy S25 FE features a sleek design, has a powerful processor, and packs an LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the iPhone 17. However, it doesn't get as bright. Another highlight of the Samsung phone is the inclusion of three rear cameras, including an ultrawide and a telephoto shooter. Apart from that, the S25 FE houses a large 4,900mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging; however, the battery's performance is not particularly impressive, so it's advisable to stay around a charger or get a power bank.
Google Pixel 9a
The Pixel 9a is among the best mid-range Android phones available. If you are not an iOS diehard, this Google phone is a great alternative to the iPhone 17 and an excellent way to experience the best of Android without spending a lot of money. It costs $499 for the 128 GB model and $599 for the 256 GB variant, which is considerably cheaper than the iPhone 17. The phone has a clean and minimalist design with a 6.3-inch, 120Hz display. Additionally, you get the Tensor G4 chip, which, although not on the same level as Apple's A18, delivers respectable performance whether you are doom-scrolling social media or watching videos.
Battery is another strong aspect, and as we mentioned in our Pixel 9a review, the phone can easily last through a full day of heavy use. Wired charging is, however, limited to 23W, and there is no Pixelsnap or MagSafe support, like the Pixel 10 series. Finally, the Pixel 9a cameras capture excellent snaps with plenty of color, detail, and vibrancy. Just like iPhones, you can expect long-term software support on the Pixel 9a — up to seven years to be precise. This certainly makes the deal sweeter.