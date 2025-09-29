5 Cheaper Alternatives To The iPhone 17

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thanks to additions like the ProMotion display, Center Stage selfie camera, bigger battery, and faster charging, the iPhone 17 is closer to its Pro siblings in features and performance than any other base iPhone in recent years. Despite these improvements, Apple has retained the $799 starting price, which is quite impressive. It's not only the same price as last year's base model but also packs twice the storage at 256 GB, making it the most value-for-money iPhone you can get from the new iPhone 17 lineup.

However, not everyone wants to spend top dollar on a smartphone. If you're on a tighter budget and don't want to splurge on the iPhone 17, don't worry. The market is full of capable alternatives. From newer Android devices to last-gen iPhones that still deliver excellent user experience, here are our top picks that won't hurt your wallet as much as the iPhone 17.