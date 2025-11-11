5 Clever Uses For Your Old Graphics Cards

Building one PC is expensive enough, but after years of big and small computer upgrades, you'll likely amass enough spare parts to build an entirely new PC. With the GPU being one of the priciest parts of any PC build, building a second PC makes perfect sense if you have one lying around. If you're not sure what you would do with a second PC, you need to think outside the box a little. The first example that comes to mind is using the second PC as a budget gaming rig you can set up in your living room or spare bedroom. That way, you can continue to play PC games when you're away from your main build. Additionally, a second PC in a common area is a great way to entertain others who live with you, as well as guests. It may be heavier and bigger, but even a gaming PC with older components can keep up with some previous generation video game consoles.

The second PC is also good to have if you're a streamer or content creator. You can play games on your primary PC and output the gameplay to the second PC for capture. This is how streamers have done it for years, ensuring the main system doesn't become overburdened, which can lead to crashing the game and stream all at once. You can also use the second PC as a budget video editing rig to cut together clips from the stream and so forth, leaving your primary PC to handle the important jobs.