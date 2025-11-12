How To Dispose Of Old Smartphones (The Safe Way)

There's plenty to consider when buying a new phone: Will you be going with the newest iPhone, or skipping the iOS in favor of an Android device? You may also be thinking about switching to a new carrier. But if you're not trading in an older phone toward the purchase of a new one, there's also the matter of properly disposing of your original mobile tech to contend with.

Sure, your old iPhone could just hang around in a junk drawer until the end of time, but you'll want to back up whatever personal data on the device that you're not willing to part ways with. First off, if someone gets hold of your old phone, your data could fall into the wrong hands. Secondly, at some point down the line, your old phone's battery could just naturally degrade, rendering your device inoperable. And not to sound scary, but if you end up dealing with a home invader, you don't want your old phone's

Fortunately, preserving and wiping your smartphone data is a pretty straightforward process. To do so, we recommend using a cloud backup service like iCloud or Google One to store those old ones and zeroes externally. You'll also want to make sure you unlink any accounts associated with your old phone. Once you've combed through your device, your last step should be performing a factory reset to wipe any remaining bytes.