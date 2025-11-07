iPhones And MacBooks May Become More Expensive Thanks To Rising Production Costs

While Apple has traditionally secured favorable pricing from TSMC due to its high volume of orders, those days might be coming to an end. A recent report from China Times claims that because the capital expenditures necessary to produce chips with a 2nm manufacturing process are so high, TSMC is no longer offering volume discounts to any of its customers. Some estimates claim the A19 processor Apple introduced this year costs up to $90. If the rumored 50% price hike turns out to be true, that would bump up the cost of Apple's A20 Pro processor to $135. 3nm processors, meanwhile, might see a price increase of about $10. The price increase is certainly not a huge deal for Apple, given the company's growing cash reserves.

But the company famously does all it can to protect its margins. It will be interesting to see if Apple slightly raises the cost of iPhones and Macs across the board. It's also plausible that Apple might bear the cost itself to please potential customers. Notably, the iPhone's pricing has remained remarkably steady over the past six years. As a final point, it's worth noting that the chips developed with a 2nm process will feature a boost in processing power without any additional hit on battery life. The iPhone 18 Pro will reportedly be the first device to incorporate TSMC's 2nm chips when it ships with the A20 Pro processor next year.