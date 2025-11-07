Game Of Thrones Creator's Underrated Western Crime Series Takes Over Netflix

Heads up for anyone who finds themselves scrolling through Netflix right now looking for something new to watch — and who, specifically, might be in the mood for a top-tier crime drama. There's an AMC thriller with a "Game of Thrones" connection that not only fits that bill; it's also one of the biggest shows, period, on Netflix right now. The show: AMC's "Dark Winds," which has entered the Netflix Top 10 TV shows chart three years after the first episode aired on TV (it's #8 on the streaming giant in the U.S. at the moment).

"Game of Thrones" creator George R. R. Martin actually helped bring to life this small-screen drama that's set in the early 1970s on the Navajo Nation (Martin is officially credited as an executive producer). The show follows two tribal police officers — Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee — who investigate crimes that seem unrelated at first but that gradually pull the duo into much deeper territory. The show also doesn't merely use the Southwest as a backdrop; the place, the land, the culture, all of it has combined to produce the sort of quality crime drama that doesn't come around all that often. And you don't even have to take my word for it.