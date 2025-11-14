This Military Grade USB Gadget Can 'Totally Destroy' Old Hard Drives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Technically, you should assume that data is never truly removed from a hard drive. That's because, for the most part, when you delete a file from your computer's drive, only the reference is removed from something called the master file table (MFT). It keeps a record of that data, and the location, until it's deleted. At which point the MFT frees up that section, allowing the computer to overwrite it. But, it can be restored with the right tools, which may be concerning for sensitive files or information.

If you throw that drive out without a complete wipe or destroying it with tools, someone could access the files. However, a $30 USB gadget from Destruct is designed to completely destroy drives using military grade methods — just note that the process could take awhile. It plugs into the USB port on your device and will destroy the old hard drive, allowing you to sell or trade your old PC without worrying about data being recovered.

It's not a quick solution, as the process can take up to a day, with one user review noting that the Destruct device actually required three days to completely wipe their old hard drive. To use it, just boot your computer from the device at startup and allow the Destruct gadget to do it's thing.