A Glitch Caused ChatGPT To Leak Prompts In Unexpected Places, New Reports Claim

This isn't the first time OpenAI has found itself at the center of a story about personal and private chats with the company's AI chatbot somehow leaking to places it shouldn't. But it is perhaps one of the more intriguing reports we have seen, as these claims suggest that ChatGPT chats were actually leaking out into Google Search Console (GSC), allowing people's private queries to the AI to be visible to anyone using the Google system.

For anyone who isn't familiar with GSC, it's essentially a system that allows developers to monitor search traffic. That said, it clearly isn't where you expect your chats with OpenAI's chatbot to end up. Luckily, according to a report from Ars Technica, this issue has since been resolved, and OpenAI says that it was all because of a glitch only affected a "small number of search queries" to be routed through GSC, where they were visible to others.

This particular issue could be tied to OpenAI allegedly scraping Google to answer user prompts. While OpenAI did not confirm or deny the theory, Jason Packer, the owner of the consulting firm Quantable – which was one of the first to outline the issue in October — wrote in the company's report that this behavior could help explain why these queries would show up in GSC.