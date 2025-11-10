Apple Exec Shuts Down Rumors Of Ads On Apple TV

Despite the proliferation of ad-supported streaming, Apple has no plans to follow suit. During a recent interview with Screen International, Apple executive Eddy Cue said that the company currently has no plans to introduce an ad-supported tier on Apple TV. Cue, however, left the door open for Apple to reverse course in the future. "I don't want to say no forever," Cue said, "but there are no plans. If we can stay aggressive with our pricing, it's better for consumers not to get interrupted with ads." Incidentally, Apple increased the cost of the Apple TV subscription from $9.99 to $12.99 earlier in August. All told, an Apple TV subscription has shot up in price by a whopping 260% since its launch in 2019 — an increase largely attributable to the vast sums of cash Apple is using to fund its ever-growing content library.

It's worth noting that Netflix took a similar stance on ads a few years ago. Over time, though, the economic calculus changed such that the streaming giant realized that it needed a way to attract and keep customers who weren't interested in paying more for an uninterrupted viewing experience. Similarly, it wouldn't be shocking if Apple comes to the same conclusion a few years from now. Netflix introduced an ad-supported tier in November 2022, and it has proven to be immensely popular — especially now that the base price for an ad-free subscription has shot up to $17.99 per month. Earlier this year, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said that revenue from in-show advertising is growing, with Netflix's ad revenue set to double in 2025.