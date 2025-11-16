Scientists Have Discovered Dozens Of New Species At The Bottom Of The Ocean

A carnivorous death ball sponge preying on victims in the dark recesses of the ocean floor may sound like something from a sci-fi horror movie, but that was exactly what was found in a pioneering expedition to the Southern Ocean. The death ball sponge was among 30 species discovered that have broadened our understanding of life and ecosystems beneath the waves.

These 2025 discoveries were headed by The Nippon Foundation–Nekton Ocean Census, the Schmidt Ocean Institute, the Southern Ocean Species Discovery Workshop, and the Universidad de Magallanes in Chile. It was part of a collaborative effort to find undiscovered species around the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding area. These islands are on the frontier between the Southern Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of Argentina.

This section of our oceans has lacked in-depth exploration and samples, which this expedition sought to change. By working as part of a collaborative, international group, more rapid and comprehensive research could be accomplished. Aside from the interesting death ball sponge, other species discovered included zombie worms, iridescent scale worms, black corals, and more. Since more than 99% of the deep sea is still a mystery, this research used state of the art technology to bring us closer to uncovering the mysteries that lurk in places humans cannot reach.