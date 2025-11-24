Your iPhone Got These 5 Useful Features For Free In 2025

Ever since the release of the first iPhone, users have been limited to a snooze time of nine minutes when utilizing the phone's alarm each morning. The nine-minute interval may have been a bit of an ode to the mechanical clocks that the iPhone would go on to replace in many ways, but it also left a lot of sleepers wishing they could dream a little longer at an interval of their choosing. With iOS 26, Apple has made sleeping in a little more democratic, providing the ability to set the snooze time to between one and 15 minutes.

Changing the duration of your iPhone alarm's snooze is a welcome addition for a lot of people who no longer rely on a dedicated alarm clock. And while customizing that time duration can be useful when waking up each morning, it can also come in handy when using the alarm as a reminder for various tasks that need to get done throughout the day. Work tasks that just need a quick delay while you wrap up something else can be snoozed for just a couple of minutes, and meetings that look like they won't be starting on time can be snoozed to provide more time to come together.