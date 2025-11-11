Mophie Launches Juice Pack Battery Cases For iPhone Air And iPhone 17 Pro Models
The market for iPhone 17 accessories continues to grow with cool and useful options. This time, Mophie announced its new Juice Pack battery cases designed for the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Some of the key highlights of this generation include passthrough USB-C audio and the fact that it's made with 50% post-consumer recycled materials. "Mophie's mission has always been to give users freedom from the wall outlet," said Ekshita Kumar, vice president of strategy and growth for Mophie.
"With the iPhone 17 Juice Pack lineup, we're pushing that even further, delivering more power, smarter design, and better protection, all in a more sustainable product." The iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max Juice Pack cases not only offer extra battery life for your new device but also add extra protection against everyday drops and bumps, thanks to raised edges and refined case rails.
Everything you need to know about the Mophie Juice Pack battery for the new iPhones
Mophie says the iPhone Air Juice Pack offers a 2,400 mAh internal battery, which is up to 60% additional battery for your device. For the iPhone 17 Pro, the battery capacity grows to 3,000 mAh, giving an additional 50% of battery life. Finally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max case has a 3,600 mAh battery pack, also providing 50% additional battery life. Mophie says that despite the added power, these cases continue to be slim and offer a compact profile, so your iPhone will continue to feel good in the hand or pocket.
The accessory maker also offers an integrated lanyard loop cutout, so you can use it to tether your phone securely. Besides the USB-C audio passthrough, Mophie also included a Priority Plus passthrough charge, which first sends power to your iPhone and then to the Juice Pack case. The three models are available today at Mophie's online store for $99.95.