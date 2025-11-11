Mophie Launches Juice Pack Battery Cases For iPhone Air And iPhone 17 Pro Models

The market for iPhone 17 accessories continues to grow with cool and useful options. This time, Mophie announced its new Juice Pack battery cases designed for the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Some of the key highlights of this generation include passthrough USB-C audio and the fact that it's made with 50% post-consumer recycled materials. "Mophie's mission has always been to give users freedom from the wall outlet," said Ekshita Kumar, vice president of strategy and growth for Mophie.

"With the iPhone 17 Juice Pack lineup, we're pushing that even further, delivering more power, smarter design, and better protection, all in a more sustainable product." The iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max Juice Pack cases not only offer extra battery life for your new device but also add extra protection against everyday drops and bumps, thanks to raised edges and refined case rails.