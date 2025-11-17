A Major Cable Network Is Changing Its Name After Almost Three Decades

MSNBC has been around for a long time. Broadcasting live for the first time in July 1996, the cable news channel and accompanying site launched as part of a joint venture between NBC and Microsoft. But as of November 15, the "NBC" portion of the networks' long-standing moniker will be no more. The new name: My Source for News, Opinion, and the World, or MS NOW.

That's definitely a bit of a change, and it's due to a parting of ways in the near future. Instead of living under the NBCUniversal umbrella, MSNBC is slated to become part of a new publicly traded company called Versant. This means the network will become a direct competitor to NBC, and, as one can guess, NBC doesn't want it carrying its initials anymore. It also means that NBC will no longer be sharing news resources with MSNBC, as it has for nearly three decades. In a memo to staff, as reported in Variety, Rebecca Kutler — the president of the network — said, "We are facing it head-on, and our success in the months and years ahead will depend on our innovation and entrepreneurial approach."