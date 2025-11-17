A Major Cable Network Is Changing Its Name After Almost Three Decades
MSNBC has been around for a long time. Broadcasting live for the first time in July 1996, the cable news channel and accompanying site launched as part of a joint venture between NBC and Microsoft. But as of November 15, the "NBC" portion of the networks' long-standing moniker will be no more. The new name: My Source for News, Opinion, and the World, or MS NOW.
That's definitely a bit of a change, and it's due to a parting of ways in the near future. Instead of living under the NBCUniversal umbrella, MSNBC is slated to become part of a new publicly traded company called Versant. This means the network will become a direct competitor to NBC, and, as one can guess, NBC doesn't want it carrying its initials anymore. It also means that NBC will no longer be sharing news resources with MSNBC, as it has for nearly three decades. In a memo to staff, as reported in Variety, Rebecca Kutler — the president of the network — said, "We are facing it head-on, and our success in the months and years ahead will depend on our innovation and entrepreneurial approach."
Same Mission. New Name.
As part of the changeover, MSNBC has already launched a marketing campaign to reassure devoted viewers and new audience members. The main tag: "Same Mission. New Name." The network's official statement on the rebranding also asserts that many of the same hosts and journalists will remain with the company. Perhaps more importantly, MSNBC devotees won't need to worry about a channel-number change. And as far as cable providers go, all the usual players are on board, including Verizon Fios, Xfinity/Comcast, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DirecTV, Dish, Contour TV/Cox, and others.
Pay TV subscribers will also be able to download the MS NOW mobile app to stay updated on the go. The service will be available across most major streaming platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, and Xumo, along with some smart TV brands, including Samsung and Vizio, at launch. If you already use the current MSNBC app, it will automatically update to MS NOW on November 15. You'll also be able to stream MS NOW live through YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo. Plus, the existing MSNBC Daily email newsletter will be transitioned to one using the new name.
A rebrand for the streaming era
MS NOW is framing the name change in optimistic terms, saying the rebrand "gives us the freedom to chart our own path forward, and we're excited about where it's headed." Even so, there's always a chance of confusing or losing viewers — something Warner Bros. Discovery learned when it rebranded HBO Max as "Max", only to later re-emphasize the HBO name. Only time will tell how MS NOW will land as a refreshed news network that still hosts popular programs like Morning Joe, The Rachel Maddow Show, and The Weekend.
The "NOW" branding also nods to the immediacy of modern news consumption — coverage that's expected the moment it breaks, and across countless devices. Whether you're tuning in on a smart TV or browsing on your phone, MSNBC will continue past November 15 — just under a new title that both longtime and new viewers will have to adjust to. We'll be keeping a close eye on the changeover as it unfolds over the next few months.