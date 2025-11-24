4 Warning Signs That It's Time To Replace Your HDMI Cables

When it comes to transmitting audio and video signals from one device to another, HDMI, which is short for High-Definition Multimedia Interface, is arguably the most widely used and reliable solution. It's what connects your game console to your monitor, your streaming box to your TV, and your laptop to your projector, among other things. Yes, HDMI is versatile enough that it's probably the only connection you'll ever need in your entertainment and work setups.

Besides their versatility, HDMI cables are known for another good thing: long lifespan. They can hold up for at least a decade, so you can get away without buying new ones for years. But even with utmost care and maintenance, you'll still have to replace your HDMI cable sooner or later. But how exactly do you know when it's the right time to get a replacement? Your HDMI cable will give you warning signs it's starting to die; here are the ones to look out for.