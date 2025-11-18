What Is An HDMI Port 'Dummy Plug'?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) standard has been around since 2002 and is now the most popular way to transmit a video signal from a device to a screen. But what if you don't need to transfer video to a monitor, and still want to use your device? That's where an HDMI dummy plug comes into play, enabling what is known as headless operation. This might sound painful, but in the HDMI world, it simply means you can run your system without a monitor attached.

These plugs trick the host computer into thinking that a monitor is attached when one isn't. One great example of the usefulness of an HDMI dummy plug is when you have to leave a computer running for long periods, perhaps for home automation, and you don't need to access the monitor. Having a monitor and cables takes up a lot of space, especially if you are using a small form-factor PC for various automation tasks.

The power consumption of a monitor may also be a concern for many who might be leaving a PC running all hours of the day. And perhaps most important for many is using an HDMI dummy plug for game streaming: if a monitor isn't attached, your GPU might not be able to output at full resolution, since it's looking for a monitor to set the desired output size.