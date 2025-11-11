Google Maps Just Got An Amazing Battery Saving Feature, But Only On Pixel 10 Phones

Many of us have been there. You're walking home from a restaurant in the city or trying to find your hotel after a long day of traveling, and your phone is almost dead. You're rushing, hoping that you don't run out of battery, but Google Maps is just demolishing what little battery you have left. Well, Google has come up with a fix for this problem.

As part of the November Pixel Drop — which rolled out this week — Google has introduced a previously rumored power saving mode, which could extend battery life up to four hours when using Google Maps, the company claims. This no-frills version of the interface is activated with a single button press, and once enabled, it changes the usually bright, information-filled display in Google Maps to a simplified, black-and-white look with only the most pertinent information available on screen.

Sounds great, doesn't it? Unfortunately, Google is only rolling it out to the Pixel 10 lineup right now, which means you'll need one of the company's newest devices to enjoy it.