Are USB Port Headphones Better For Audiophiles?

How a pair of headphones connects to your various devices is important: Especially in today's world where so few smartphones have headphone jacks, and many accessories connect using USB anyway. A vast majority of wired headphones connect to their sources using an analog jack (typically in the 3.5-millimeter or quarter-inch format), which makes them pretty "plug and play" for most listeners.

Then there are the headphones that connect using a USB port. While analog jacks are fairly simple, headphones that use USB as their output can be a little more complicated than that. The most basic version is probably something like the USB-C earbuds that Apple used to include in iPhone boxes when there was backlash over losing the 3.5-millimeter jack. These headphones are quite simple and use USB-C merely as their connection point, much like a headphone output. Therefore, the answer here is that they'll sound largely the same as the same pair of earbuds with a 3.5-millimeter output.

If you're considering a headset or a pair of active headphones that connect via USB, the decision can be a little more complicated. In general, the best headphones do still use analog outputs, especially in the audiophile space. However, many gaming headsets connect via USB because they contain their own audio drivers and digital-to-analog converters. But is a USB headset better than a 3.5-millimeter one for audiophiles? The simplest answer is "no, not typically," but we'll get into why that is in the next couple sections.