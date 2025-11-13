How To Fix macOS Tahoe's Slow File Browser Bug

A few months after writing how great my M1 Pro MacBook Pro has been running four years after purchasing it (mostly as a way to prevent FOMO regarding the M4 MacBook Pro), I started to have an ongoing issue with the file browser tool on macOS. Whenever I need to export an image with Pixelmator Pro, upload a photo on BGR, or even send a document through email, I would see the Mac's spinning wheel.

Suddenly, my workhorse of a MacBook Pro started to feel like an old computer that couldn't perform basic tasks. This issue started with one of macOS Tahoe 26.1 betas, and I honestly assumed it would have been solved as soon as Apple released the final version of the software.

Unfortunately, with the release of macOS Tahoe 26.1 last week, I was still experiencing the lag issue with the file browser tool on macOS. However, I wasn't the only one experiencing the issue, and a post on X by Basic Apple Guy showed exactly what the issue was and how to fix it.