What Is 'Ghost Tapping'? The New Tap-To-Pay Scam You Should Know About

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued a public warning about a new scam that could affect people looking to pay with mobile apps and certain credit and debit cards at the register. It's called "ghost tapping", and no, it has nothing to do with a neighborhood specter or an invisible hand tapping your shoulder. Despite the silly name, ghost tapping could net thieves hundreds or thousands in stolen funds.

Ghost tapping is a scam that specifically targets tap-to-pay cards and mobile wallets. Examples of the latter include PayPal and Venmo apps on iPhone and Android devices that support tap-to-pay functionality and mobile payments. To understand how the scam works, you need to comprehend the technology in use. Tap to pay relies on Near Field Communication (NFC), which allows devices to communicate with each other and send data when they are within close proximity. When you use tap to pay, you complete a transaction by tapping your mobile phone, smartwatch, or payment card to the processing device. This "tapping" sends your payment info to the payment terminal.

Thieves can take advantage of this simple payment method in many ways. Ghost tappers might bump into you in crowded spaces and surreptitiously move a tap-to-pay card reader within scanning distance. Fraudsters could ask you to donate a small amount to charity, while actually charging you much more. Some scammers might pretend to be vendors and rush the process so you don't notice the item's true cost. In October of 2025, Newsweek reported that a Missouri resident lost $100 to a ghost tapper carrying a handheld card reader.