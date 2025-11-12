Samsung's Trifold Phone Could Have A Bigger Battery Than The Galaxy Z Fold 7
We've known that Samsung is working on a trifold smartphone – which some have dubbed the Galaxy G Fold 7 to line up with the naming convention of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — for quite a while. However, exact details about the phone have only been coming out in bursts. Now, it looks like even more details have leaked, which could finally give us an idea of what kind of battery to expect in Samsung's first trifold device.
According to a new report from Chosun, the Galaxy Z Trifold — it will be very nice when Samsung finally gives this thing a name — will launch with a fairly large battery. The reports claim that it will sport a 5,600 mAh battery, which means it'll have a larger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has been earning Samsung quite a bit of praise in recent months.
It also looks like the rumors about Samsung's trifold offering a 6.5-inch screen on the outside and then a massive 10-inch display when unfolded are also reinforced here, alongside information pertaining to the price of the new trifolding phone, which is expected to be around $3,000. That makes it far more expensive than the other foldables that Samsung offers, and it's unclear if the device will even ship to the US just yet.
Samsung's trifold phone might launch soon
What is perhaps even more intriguing about this latest report, though, is the fact that we could have a more precise release date for Samsung's first trifold device. According to Chosun, Samsung is slated to release or reveal the device on December 5, 2025. That would line up with rumors we've heard that it will launch before the end of 2025, and could make the device a perfect option for holiday shoppers looking for new tech to pick up.
Of course, until Samsung outright comes out with information about when it will launch, these rumors should all be taken for exactly what they are — speculation. Luckily, December 5th isn't far away, and so we won't need to wait long to see what Samsung might be cooking up with its first trifold. If the rumors don't pan out, well, there's also the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate if you're really itching to get your hands on a trifold smartphone.