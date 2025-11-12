Samsung's Trifold Phone Could Have A Bigger Battery Than The Galaxy Z Fold 7

We've known that Samsung is working on a trifold smartphone – which some have dubbed the Galaxy G Fold 7 to line up with the naming convention of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — for quite a while. However, exact details about the phone have only been coming out in bursts. Now, it looks like even more details have leaked, which could finally give us an idea of what kind of battery to expect in Samsung's first trifold device.

According to a new report from Chosun, the Galaxy Z Trifold — it will be very nice when Samsung finally gives this thing a name — will launch with a fairly large battery. The reports claim that it will sport a 5,600 mAh battery, which means it'll have a larger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has been earning Samsung quite a bit of praise in recent months.

It also looks like the rumors about Samsung's trifold offering a 6.5-inch screen on the outside and then a massive 10-inch display when unfolded are also reinforced here, alongside information pertaining to the price of the new trifolding phone, which is expected to be around $3,000. That makes it far more expensive than the other foldables that Samsung offers, and it's unclear if the device will even ship to the US just yet.