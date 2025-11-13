Google Unveils New AI 'Vibe-Shopping' Tools Right In Time For Black Friday

Google on Thursday announced new AI-powered shopping features for Google Search (AI Mode) and the Gemini app that will be available to users right in time for the busy Black Friday and holiday shopping season. In a briefing with reporters, Vidhya Srinivasan, Google's Vice President for Ads & Commerce, said the new AI shopping features in AI Mode and Gemini will offer fluid experiences that will feel more like "vibe-shopping" online compared to the more tedious experiences that involve searching for items via traditional search options, and spending extra time hunting down the items you want to buy.

Google

The new shopping features in AI Mode are Google's biggest upgrade to online shopping, allowing users to search for items by simply saying what's on their mind, instead of trying to come up with the right keywords that would get them the results they need. AI Mode will provide responses that feature rich visuals for the items you might want images for, like a new sweater (image above). AI Mode will also let you compare items for products it thinks you want more information on (image below). AI Mode will display price, reviews, and inventory information, and it'll let you continue the conversation as you refine the search parameters.

Google

Google uses its AI models and data from the Shopping Graph to power the new "vibe-shopping" experience in AI Mode. The latter includes more than 50 billion product listings, 2 billion of which are updated every hour. AI Mode will also show ads based on your chats. Google said during the briefing that prompt data is used in line with existing personalization settings in Google Search.