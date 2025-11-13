Google Unveils New AI 'Vibe-Shopping' Tools Right In Time For Black Friday
Google on Thursday announced new AI-powered shopping features for Google Search (AI Mode) and the Gemini app that will be available to users right in time for the busy Black Friday and holiday shopping season. In a briefing with reporters, Vidhya Srinivasan, Google's Vice President for Ads & Commerce, said the new AI shopping features in AI Mode and Gemini will offer fluid experiences that will feel more like "vibe-shopping" online compared to the more tedious experiences that involve searching for items via traditional search options, and spending extra time hunting down the items you want to buy.
The new shopping features in AI Mode are Google's biggest upgrade to online shopping, allowing users to search for items by simply saying what's on their mind, instead of trying to come up with the right keywords that would get them the results they need. AI Mode will provide responses that feature rich visuals for the items you might want images for, like a new sweater (image above). AI Mode will also let you compare items for products it thinks you want more information on (image below). AI Mode will display price, reviews, and inventory information, and it'll let you continue the conversation as you refine the search parameters.
Google uses its AI models and data from the Shopping Graph to power the new "vibe-shopping" experience in AI Mode. The latter includes more than 50 billion product listings, 2 billion of which are updated every hour. AI Mode will also show ads based on your chats. Google said during the briefing that prompt data is used in line with existing personalization settings in Google Search.
The AI can buy products for you when the price is right
Browsing online stores with AI Mode isn't the only handy shopping feature Google announced. The Gemini app now also includes ad-free shopping features (image below). You can ask the AI for shopping ideas, and Gemini will use the same Shopping Graph to offer data, complete with visuals and products you can buy. The feature is rolling out to U.S. users ahead of the Black Friday shopping season.
More importantly, Google is making a few AI agentic experiences available in Google Search and AI Mode that can improve your shopping experience. When shopping for Black Friday deals, you might want to track prices for certain products. Google Search now lets you do it with specific products, "down to the specific size, color, and amount you want to spend." You'll get a notification when the price drops, and the AI can make the purchase for you via Google Pay. That only happens if the merchant supports the feature and you approve the purchase. The feature will work with specific merchants initially, including Wayfair, Chewy, Quince, and Shopify.
Google Search also supports a new "Let Google Call" feature where the AI can place a voice call to a store nearby to inquire about the availability of a specific product. The feature is powered by Google's existing Duplex technology, with a large Gemini model identifying the best shops to call. The AI will also identify itself during voice calls with stores. Once the AI finds out the information you wanted, you'll get a text or email message. The feature will cover products like toys, health and beauty, and electronics. It's available to Google Search users in the U.S.