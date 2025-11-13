Google Drive Just Got One Of NotebookLM's Best Features

Since first bringing Audio Overview to NotebookLM, Google has slowly been rolling out one of its best AI-powered features to other parts of its ecosystem. The feature hit Google Docs back in August of this year, and now it's coming to Google Drive as a whole, making it even easier to summarize PDFs save in your cloud storage.

Google announced the new feature in a blog post for Workspace. The addition is just one part of the ongoing changes that the company is making to Workspace with Gemini. To use this feature, all users need to do is open up a PDF and find the Audio Overview button at the top of the page. Clicking the button will trigger a confirmation to generate an Audio Overview, and once accepted, Gemini will get to work.

Much like NotebookLM, this will generate a spoken-word overview of the information, and you can play it directly on your device. Of course, depending on the size of the PDF, the overview may take some time to generate. The feature only supports English language PDFs at launch, though like all Gemini features, it will likely expand in the future.