New Report Claims iPhone 16e Isn't Selling Well, But Does It Matter?

A new report from a well-known leaker on Weibo claims that Apple's iPhone 16e isn't selling well. The leaker, who has provided accurate information about upcoming Apple products in the past, says that Apple's effort to deliver a lower-cost iPhone has been unsuccessful. Nonetheless, Apple reportedly plans to move forward with the iPhone 17e next year.

If we're to take the report about the iPhone 16e at face value, I don't think it's indicative of a failed product. By design, the iPhone 16e is a niche product designed for users who care more about an affordable device than next-gen features. It's a way to attract iPhone buyers who, were it not for an affordable iPhone tier, might otherwise venture off and purchase an Android. In other words, no one assumed that the iPhone 16e was going to become a runaway hit sales-wise. That wasn't its purpose.

That said, earlier reports from more credible sources have indicated that the iPhone 16e during the quarter of its release accounted for 11% of all iPhone sales in the U.S. That's about on par with previous iPhone SE releases. And though overall iPhone 16e sales have gone down since, the device at this point has been on the market for nearly nine months. Does this make the iPhone 16e a failure? Unless we know what Apple's initial sales projections were for the device, it's impossible for anyone to make that call definitively.