Amazon Users Call This $18 Winter-Ready USB Gadget The 'Perfect Gift'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The winter may be cold this year, with La Niña effects varying from place to place. There's a chance Earth's seasons may also be out of sync causing variable weather. However, when those cold months do arrive, you'll need to stay warm. You can pile on layers, jackets, and extra clothing, but it also helps to have some handy gadgets — like a USB-powered hand warmer. More specifically, this $18 winter-ready two-pack of Unihand AI hand warmers is just the kind of thing you, and your loved ones, might need. They're dual hand warmers that offer rapid heating between 95 degrees and 130 degrees Fahrenheit. You leave them in your pocket until you're ready to warm up those palms. They work great when you're going to be outdoors for an extended period, such as while skiing, hunting, or camping.

According to the listing, these warmers have a "next-gen" AI chip to help protect from overheating, over-currents, over-charging, and over-voltage. The listing also claims they're CE/FCC certified for user safety. The batteries should last between eight and a half and 20 hours of use, depending on the temperatures you select, which is great for long, cold days outside.

While some reviews do mention they can get "extremely" hot, possibly even hotter than the range provided, they still work well at warming your hands. In addition, some others seem to think they make the "perfect gift" for a loved one, especially if they're spending time out in the cold. The price is also great. While not the same brand, hand warmers did appear in our list of USB gadgets smart owners should have for fall. It makes sense for that to carry over into winter with something portable like the Unihand hand warmers.