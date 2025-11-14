The Outsiders Launches Apple Watch App With A Focus On Training Readiness
The Outsiders, which is one of our favorite fitness trackers for serious athletes, has been updated with an Apple Watch app. With that, developer Gentler Stories' new software has fully launched after 45 days as it expands to Apple's smartwatches.
"The Apple Watch app marks the next step in our development, the point where the product feels mature enough to stand next to other fitness apps in its niche," said Katarina Lotrič, Co-founder & CEO. "We built this app for athletes who don't need motivation; what they need is meaningful insight into how training-ready they are. We've got the OG outsiders in the office, and seeing their wish list echoed by early adopters is a good sign we're moving in the right direction."
Unlike the Gentler Streak app for Apple Watch, which can help users track their effort in real-time and know when they're approaching their limit, The Outsiders offers important information about your Training Readiness on the go. Here's everything you need to know about this app's release.
What The Outsiders brings to Apple Watch
The main focus of The Outsiders' Apple Watch app is Training Readiness. This feature helps athletes deep dive into information about recovery and training load to understand how ready they are for the next workout. According to the developers, it gives them a clear sense of their daily form and what they can do next. Besides athletes readiness, the Apple Watch app highlights the 7-day Training Load Ratio, 7-night Sleeping Heart Rate, 7-night Heart Rate Variability, 7-night Wrist Temperature, 7-Night Respiratory Rate, 7-night Blood Oxygen, and recent nights' sleep.
In the next update, The Outsiders will be adding a Training Readiness complication, making it easier for users to see their readiness before and after a workout. The Outsiders is available for free on the App Store but requires a subscription for the full experience. Now that it's out of testing, the app costs $5.99/monthly, $39.99/yearly, or $119.99 for a lifetime subscription.