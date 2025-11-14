The Outsiders Launches Apple Watch App With A Focus On Training Readiness

The Outsiders, which is one of our favorite fitness trackers for serious athletes, has been updated with an Apple Watch app. With that, developer Gentler Stories' new software has fully launched after 45 days as it expands to Apple's smartwatches.

"The Apple Watch app marks the next step in our development, the point where the product feels mature enough to stand next to other fitness apps in its niche," said Katarina Lotrič, Co-founder & CEO. "We built this app for athletes who don't need motivation; what they need is meaningful insight into how training-ready they are. We've got the OG outsiders in the office, and seeing their wish list echoed by early adopters is a good sign we're moving in the right direction."

Unlike the Gentler Streak app for Apple Watch, which can help users track their effort in real-time and know when they're approaching their limit, The Outsiders offers important information about your Training Readiness on the go. Here's everything you need to know about this app's release.