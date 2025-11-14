Judge Rules xAI's Lawsuit Against Apple Can Continue

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman on Thursday ruled that xAI's lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI can continue. Despite Apple's attempt to get the suit dismissed, Apple and OpenAI will have to respond to xAI's complaint.

xAI sued Apple and OpenAI back in August 2025, alleging that the two companies were colluding to simultaneously boost iPhone sales and stifle competition in the AI space. If it sounds a bit convoluted, it's because it is. xAI's overarching argument is that because Apple integrated ChatGPT into iOS 18.2, users have no ability to take advantage of other and perhaps more capable AI chatbots.

xAI's argument is somewhat flimsy because there's nothing preventing iPhone users from downloading and using other AI chatbots from the App Store. xAI, though, argues that because ChatGPT is integrated into iOS, OpenAI can take advantage of user prompts from hundreds of millions of iPhone users to continuously refine its capabilities, thus providing it with a competitive edge.

"As a result of Apple and OpenAI's exclusive arrangement," the lawsuit reads in part, "ChatGPT is the only generative AI chatbot that benefits from billions of user prompts originating from hundreds of millions of iPhones."

The lawsuit also claims that Apple effectively makes it impossible for any AI app, besides ChatGPT, to hit the top spot in the App Store. This is a particularly bizarre allegation given that other AI apps have hit the #1 spot in the App Store within the last year. DeepSeek, for example, hit the top of the charts in January of 2025.