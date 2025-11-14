ChatGPT Group Chats Now Available In Select Markets

OpenAI on Thursday rolled out support for group chats in ChatGPT, a feature that leaked earlier this week. ChatGPT users who want to bring family members, friends, and co-workers into chats with AI can now do so, as long as they're based in one of the four markets where OpenAI is piloting the feature. Unlike most ChatGPT features that are released globally, OpenAI is taking a more careful approach to group chats. The feature will be available in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan initially for mobile and web users logged into their ChatGPT accounts. Group chats will be available across several ChatGPT tiers, including ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro. OpenAI said in a blog post that it plans to learn from these pilots before it can expand the feature to more regions and ChatGPT plans.

The group chats feature offers privacy and control by design, according to OpenAI. Personal ChatGPT memory isn't used in group chats, and ChatGPT doesn't create new memories from these conversations. Group chats also support per-group custom instructions, tone, and personality settings. Other safety features include the ability for any member to remove a different person (except for the group creator) and content safeguards for people under 18. Crucially, OpenAI doesn't say whether data in group chats will be used to train future versions of the AI.

While anybody can join a ChatGPT group chat if they have the link, ChatGPT will always create a brand new group after a new arrival, so the previous group conversation isn't available to newcomers. All group chats will be available in a separate tab in the ChatGPT app, so it's easy to manage them.