You Can Recover Deleted Files From USB Drives - Here's How

The price of storage has dropped dramatically over the last decade. Everyday consumers now have access to big USB drives with terabytes of storage in a small form factor. But just because you can load up a flash drive with a bunch of files does not mean you necessarily should.

USB drives can deteriorate over time, potentially resulting in files becoming harder to read. This is unavoidable in storage due to the way write cycles work, but USB drives are often rated for fewer write cycles than external SSDs, making them more suited for functions that aren't long-term storage. The life expectancy of a USB drive can vary, with more expensive drives tending to last longer due to their higher-quality NAND flash memory.

If you find yourself in a situation where one or more files on your drive have been deleted by you or otherwise, there is still hope for you. This guide shows you how to potentially recover your missing files, starting with the easiest measures and progressing to the most extreme solutions.