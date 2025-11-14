Amazon Has A Smart TV On Sale For $120, And It's Perfect For Holiday Gifting

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Hisense 40-inch 1080p Smart TV is currently on sale on Amazon for 20% off. For $119.99, you get an LCD screen with a Full Array backlight, which provides better contrast and local dimming compared to edge-lit TVs. Additionally, the image quality is further enhanced by the TV's built-in Natural Color Enhancer that automatically adjusts color tones, which Hisense claims can make the images appear more lifelike.

This is an Amazon Fire TV, meaning you will use Fire OS to access content. This gives you access to popular streaming services, such as Apple TV, provided you have an active subscription. You can also set up personalized user profiles to get a customized experience for every family member. If you have a smart home setup, you can integrate this TV for functions such as Picture-in-Picture.

You'll find multiple unique modes on the TV you can switch between on the fly to match the content you are watching. Sports lovers will be pleased to know that this TV features an AI Sports Mode, which automatically reduces blur and enhances commentary voices while watching sports. Gamers notably get a special mode that reduces input delay down to 16ms for smoother gameplay.