Amazon Has A Smart TV On Sale For $120, And It's Perfect For Holiday Gifting
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Hisense 40-inch 1080p Smart TV is currently on sale on Amazon for 20% off. For $119.99, you get an LCD screen with a Full Array backlight, which provides better contrast and local dimming compared to edge-lit TVs. Additionally, the image quality is further enhanced by the TV's built-in Natural Color Enhancer that automatically adjusts color tones, which Hisense claims can make the images appear more lifelike.
This is an Amazon Fire TV, meaning you will use Fire OS to access content. This gives you access to popular streaming services, such as Apple TV, provided you have an active subscription. You can also set up personalized user profiles to get a customized experience for every family member. If you have a smart home setup, you can integrate this TV for functions such as Picture-in-Picture.
You'll find multiple unique modes on the TV you can switch between on the fly to match the content you are watching. Sports lovers will be pleased to know that this TV features an AI Sports Mode, which automatically reduces blur and enhances commentary voices while watching sports. Gamers notably get a special mode that reduces input delay down to 16ms for smoother gameplay.
What customers are saying
Amazon buyers were overwhelmingly satisfied with this product, as it has an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Picture quality was what customers raved about the most in their reviews, with some even claiming that it was "crystal-clear." Additionally, customers found the TV's brightness to be acceptable. Many of the buyers wrote that they purchased the TV specifically for gaming, and that they found the Game Mode and 60Hz refresh rate provided them with smooth enough gameplay.
The TV's size was a much-talked-about feature, as many customers found it to be small enough for a bedroom but still big enough to see the image clearly. Customers also overwhelmingly felt that the TV was easy to set up, thanks to easy on-screen instructions and a list of pre-installed apps. This is not surprising, considering Hisense is one of the best-ranked smart TV brands in terms of customer experience.
Sound quality received mixed reception among buyers. Some disgruntled users noted that the TV made a humming sound when it was not plugged in. Another Verified Purchaser added that the TV sometimes loses sound when restarted, forcing them to mess around with some menus each time to get it working again. A few customers also noted that the TV randomly turned off or frequently lagged. That said, it's a great deal on a solid TV if you're in the market for one.