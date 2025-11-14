Amazon's Best Selling Roku Accessory Is On Sale For $10 Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have kids, pets, or experience any kind of chaos in your home, then you know all too well how easy it is to lose remotes. Either they get lost in the couch cushions, break or stop working, or outright disappear, maybe into the far reaches of outer space. At any rate, it's always good to have backups, especially when you're working with a proprietary remote design, like something from Roku. That's why it's a pretty big deal that Amazon is selling a dual pack of Roku TV remotes, compatible with a wide range of Roku devices, for just $10 right now.

This dual pack of replacements from Acoyer is for Roku TV devices. Those are smart TV sets with Roku built-in, from a range of brands like Hisense, TCL, Element, Philips, and beyond. You'll notice the TV versions differ from the media player-only versions, like the Roku Express remote, because they have a power button — that on/off button is for the TV itself. Altogether, it's always good to have replacements even if you haven't lost the original remote yet. You never know when it's going to happen, and with a busy household, it's usually a matter of if, not when. You need a remote to navigate the UI, but also to adjust settings and maintain the system, like clearing the data cache.

Normally, the two-pack is $15, but it's on sale for $10 right now. If you compare that to the official Roku TV remote, you'd only get a single remote for the same price. However, do note the deal model does not appear to be Roku's voice remote. You can tell because there's no mic hole below the power button and it's not listed as voice-enabled.