5 Settings That Are Ruining Your Android Auto Experience

Android Auto, as a framework, is designed to link your Android phone to your car's infotainment systems in a manner more convenient and comprehensive than simply connecting to a stereo with Bluetooth. But while convenience is the intended purpose of Android Auto, that doesn't mean it's in its most convenient state right out of the proverbial box. To reach that state, there are a few settings you might want to tinker with on both your phone and car, ranging from automatically switching between day and night modes to properly training your Google Assistant.

Android Auto is perfectly functional the first time you connect your phone to your car, whether it's via USB or through an Android Auto-compatible wireless adapter you bought on Amazon. However, Android developers can't possibly know what everyone wants for their driving experience, so the default settings might not mesh perfectly with how you like to do things. One of the main appeals of the Android framework is that it's highly customizable, and this applies to Android Auto as well. A quick trip into your settings menu will reveal various tweaks you can make to bring things more in line with your preferences.