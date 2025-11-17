HBO Max Is Streaming A 2010 Werewolf Movie Flop That Deserves A Second Chance

A curious, genre-mixed monster flick has popped up on the top 10 HBO Max movies for November — "The Wolfman," starring Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt and Hugo Weaving. That's as close to a star-studded cast as you get for a movie like this, and yet, it flopped in 2010. Right now, ratings reflect that sentiment. It has a 32% Tomatometer rating from critics and 33% Popcornmeter rating from users on Rotten Tomatoes.

Some comments are less than flattering, too, claiming "the wolfmen look like Jim Carrey's Grinch," and others stating outright "sadly not a monster film that I can say I like." Part of that could be attributed to the ending, or the big twist, which is less supernatural and more "anyone with eyes saw that coming." That aside, it may warrant a second chance. Clearly, with it hitting top movies lists for the month, people are open to the idea of watching it, and, at the very least, it may have become a guilty pleasure. Its rise is not unlike Antony Starr's "Cobweb," which surged up Netflix streaming charts recently.

There are positive reviews for "The Wolfman" as well, of course. Some "loved it" and feel the plot was "well written" and "exciting." Hopkins and Benicio del Toro are standouts, and although it was unfortunate to see Emily Blunt without much to do, she shines in her role when she does appear. It wavers between suspense, action, and classic horror, and despite the reputation it has garnered, it is still lauded as a somewhat faithful recreation of the original 1941 film. Rick Baker the makeup artist even tried to keep the wolfmen from the 2010 movie as close as possible to the original designs. Perhaps that's why they resemble the Grinch?