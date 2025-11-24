You Can Add USB Ports And Storage To Your Computer With One Accessory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The lack of a sufficient number of USB ports and limited onboard storage are two of the major problems faced by many laptop owners, as manufacturers sacrifice port selection for a thin and light form factor, and include less storage to keep the price down. While you can solve both of these issues with an affordable feature-packed USB hub and an external storage drive, there is an interesting accessory that combines the features of both of these gadgets into a single device.

We're talking about the Multi-Functional External Hard Drive from Yotuo. As the name suggests, it's an external hard disk drive (HDD), which comes with a built-in USB hub. It's also attractively priced, starting at $50 for the base 500GB model, and going up to $110 for the top-end, 2TB model. While it's not necessarily cheaper than buying an external HDD and a USB hub separately, it offers the convenience of carrying a single device to meet both your storage and USB port needs.