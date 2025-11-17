Apple Exploring iPhone Pro Case With Touch Controls

A leaker on the social media site Weibo reveals that Apple may have some interesting plans in store for future iPhone cases. According to the post, Apple is exploring iPhone cases that, in addition to keeping iPhones safe, would double as a "second touch interface." The leaker adds that the cases in question will likely be designed exclusively for iPhone Pro models as part of an effort to make the Pro model "even more Pro."

The post doesn't provide a whole lot of detail, but MacRumors points us to an Apple patent for such a device that was originally filed in July of 2024. The patent in question describes an iPhone case that could employ both capacitive and pressure-based touch sensors. It remains unclear, however, the extent to which such a case would actually improve the user experience.

As an example, imagine an iPhone case with a capacitive sensor that could be triggered to launch the iPhone flashlight feature. It's intriguing, but is it any quicker or more convenient than activating the flashlight feature directly from the iOS home screen?