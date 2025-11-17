Apple Exploring iPhone Pro Case With Touch Controls
A leaker on the social media site Weibo reveals that Apple may have some interesting plans in store for future iPhone cases. According to the post, Apple is exploring iPhone cases that, in addition to keeping iPhones safe, would double as a "second touch interface." The leaker adds that the cases in question will likely be designed exclusively for iPhone Pro models as part of an effort to make the Pro model "even more Pro."
The post doesn't provide a whole lot of detail, but MacRumors points us to an Apple patent for such a device that was originally filed in July of 2024. The patent in question describes an iPhone case that could employ both capacitive and pressure-based touch sensors. It remains unclear, however, the extent to which such a case would actually improve the user experience.
As an example, imagine an iPhone case with a capacitive sensor that could be triggered to launch the iPhone flashlight feature. It's intriguing, but is it any quicker or more convenient than activating the flashlight feature directly from the iOS home screen?
Bolstering the iPhone ecosystem
The iPhone Pro case rumor highlights Apple's ongoing effort to bolster the iPhone ecosystem with helpful and sometimes quirky accessories. Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time we've seen reports involving Apple exploring ways to make product cases more functional. A few years ago, for example, you might recall a report detailing Apple's work on an AirPods case that would incorporate a touchscreen display. Per the patent, the AirPods case would enable users to access music controls and even certain applications like Maps and Weather.
And while we're on the topic of quirky accessories, we'd be remiss not to mention the iPhone Pocket, a pricey stocking for one's iPhone that can be tied to a bag, slung across a shoulder, or carried by hand. The iPhone Pocket is the result of a collaboration between Apple and famed design house ISSEY MIYAKE. The accessory, Apple notes, is a "special-edition release" and costs $229.95. While many online understandably scoffed at how expensive it is, the iPhone Pocket, surprisingly enough, quickly sold out upon release.