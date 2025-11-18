Apple Loses Another Top Product Designer After Jonny Ive

A top Apple designer — Abidur Chowdhury — recently left the company for an AI startup, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Chowdhury's departure is said to be particularly impactful given that he had a "rising profile within the design team." Apple's industrial design team, formerly headed by Jony Ive, is one of the most revered and important groups in the company. The team itself, by design, is small. In other words, even a single designer's leaving can result in an outsized impact.

Chowdhury initially joined Apple as an industrial designer in January 2019. During his nearly six-year stint at the company, he likely had a hand in the design of numerous Apple products. Bloomberg adds that he played a crucial role in the development of the iPhone Air. Notably, reports of subpar sales had nothing to do with Chowdhury's decision to leave the company. It's also worth noting that the iPhone Air, from a design perspective, is one of the most impressive products we've seen from Apple in some time.