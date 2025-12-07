You Can Watch Movies Offline On Your Roku TV With This Cheap Accessory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Like any other streaming device out there, Roku TVs work best when connected to the internet. It's how you can stream the latest season of your favorite show, watch live TV and podcasts, and listen to songs on Spotify or Apple Music. But just because streaming is the primary feature of your Roku TV doesn't necessarily mean it's the only thing it can do. In fact, you can actually use it even without an internet connection and watch movies offline.

The key to doing so is one cheap accessory you probably already have lying around — a USB stick. Any USB drive, like the Amazon Basics 256GB, should work just fine. Simply load it with movies you've ripped from your physical collection or acquired elsewhere, then connect it to your Roku TV. This is one of the best ways to use your TV's USB port to level up your device. Plus, it's easy to do and won't cost you much. We'll walk you through the exact steps on how to watch movies offline on your Roku TV with your cheap USB drive.