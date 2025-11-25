You Can Make Liquid Glass Easier To Read With iOS 26.1 - Here's How
The iOS 26 update was quite substantial for the iPhone, especially due to the redesign with Liquid Glass. While there were a couple of things that Apple could have changed on Liquid Glass before it went live to the public, iOS 26.1 managed to address some issues. Perhaps the largest problem for many across the internet was that Liquid Glass' appearance made some things difficult to read, especially certain menus and notifications. Fortunately, there's a way to adjust it in iOS 26.1, and it's rather simple to find.
A new setting within iOS 26.1 now gives users two options regarding Liquid Glass' appearance, which can make things far easier on the eyes. Making the switch is as easy as navigating to a new setting found within iOS, though you will need to remember to disable two specific Accessibility features should you have them enabled. Remember that Liquid Glass also provides Light and Dark options, so be sure to experiment to see what works best for you.
It seems Apple is listening to users around the web, as the iOS 26.2 beta also delivers a way to customize the Liquid Glass effect on the Lock Screen as well – though time will tell if it makes it to the public release. What's interesting is that the new update allows users to adjust the transparency of the clock on the Lock Screen using a slider, whereas the setting for Liquid Glass in iOS 26.1 only provides two options.
How to add a tint to Liquid Glass in iOS 26.1
While there are a lot of reasons to make the upgrade to iOS 26.1, one of the best things may be the ability to apply a tint to the Liquid Glass aesthetic. Before you make the changes to Liquid Glass, you'll need to ensure that Increase Contrast and Reduce Transparency are disabled. You won't be able to make any changes if either of these features is enabled. On the flip side, you can also try enabling these settings if you don't like the Tinted option in iOS 26.1.
Increase Contrast and Reduce Transparency can be found by doing the following:
1. Go to Settings.
2. Select Accessibility.
3. Select Display & Text Size.
4. Find Reduce Transparency and Increase Contrast and ensure they're disabled.
If you forget to turn these features off, you'll receive a notification reminding you when you go to turn Liquid Glass tint on. Once you've done that, making the change to Liquid Glass is pretty easy. Follow these steps:
-
Open the Settings app.
-
Select Display & Brightness.
-
Choose Liquid Glass.
-
Select Clear or Tinted.
You can either have the transparent look you've come to expect within iOS 26 with Clear or pick the Tinted option to add some contrast and opacity, which can be a big help in making things easier to read. Unfortunately, only those two options are currently available. However, just above this setting is where you can find the options to switch between Light and Dark, so there's a bit of extra flexibility. This feature is also available within iPadOS and macOS, should you need it.