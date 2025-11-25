You Can Make Liquid Glass Easier To Read With iOS 26.1 - Here's How

The iOS 26 update was quite substantial for the iPhone, especially due to the redesign with Liquid Glass. While there were a couple of things that Apple could have changed on Liquid Glass before it went live to the public, iOS 26.1 managed to address some issues. Perhaps the largest problem for many across the internet was that Liquid Glass' appearance made some things difficult to read, especially certain menus and notifications. Fortunately, there's a way to adjust it in iOS 26.1, and it's rather simple to find.

A new setting within iOS 26.1 now gives users two options regarding Liquid Glass' appearance, which can make things far easier on the eyes. Making the switch is as easy as navigating to a new setting found within iOS, though you will need to remember to disable two specific Accessibility features should you have them enabled. Remember that Liquid Glass also provides Light and Dark options, so be sure to experiment to see what works best for you.

It seems Apple is listening to users around the web, as the iOS 26.2 beta also delivers a way to customize the Liquid Glass effect on the Lock Screen as well – though time will tell if it makes it to the public release. What's interesting is that the new update allows users to adjust the transparency of the clock on the Lock Screen using a slider, whereas the setting for Liquid Glass in iOS 26.1 only provides two options.