Amazon's $910 Smart 4K TV Is Just $528 - 42% Off Early Black Friday Deal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard not to notice when the holidays are near. Festive lights begin popping up everywhere, the occasional snowfall may happen, and of course, Amazon has specials going on that can make you reconsider how you shop for the season. We know good deals when we see them, and this limited time offer on a Hisense 55-inch Mini-LED Smart TV is a solid option for anyone scratching their heads while perusing their holiday shopping list. If you're unfamiliar, Hisense is a high-selling TV brand manufactured by the Hisense Group.

Right now, customers can save 42% on the Hisense 55-inch Mini-LED 4K Smart TV, bringing the typical $913.60 price down to $527.99. Folks can even save on the 65, 75, 85, and 100-inch models through this promotion, making this quite the dynamic deal. Amazon is even offering a couple of delivery specials on this item — which, considering the size of the TV, can be especially useful for anyone considering gifting the TV to someone older.

The Hisense Mini-LED 4K Smart TV doesn't just have a decent price — it's got some powerful features under its screen that can make it suitable for anyone who can't stop binge-watching the top television shows or just wants to cram as many gaming sessions in as they can while waiting for Valve's new PC to drop. As sweet of a deal as this may be, you need to act quickly, as this offer will end soon.