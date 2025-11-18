Amazon's $910 Smart 4K TV Is Just $528 - 42% Off Early Black Friday Deal
It's hard not to notice when the holidays are near. Festive lights begin popping up everywhere, the occasional snowfall may happen, and of course, Amazon has specials going on that can make you reconsider how you shop for the season. We know good deals when we see them, and this limited time offer on a Hisense 55-inch Mini-LED Smart TV is a solid option for anyone scratching their heads while perusing their holiday shopping list. If you're unfamiliar, Hisense is a high-selling TV brand manufactured by the Hisense Group.
Right now, customers can save 42% on the Hisense 55-inch Mini-LED 4K Smart TV, bringing the typical $913.60 price down to $527.99. Folks can even save on the 65, 75, 85, and 100-inch models through this promotion, making this quite the dynamic deal. Amazon is even offering a couple of delivery specials on this item — which, considering the size of the TV, can be especially useful for anyone considering gifting the TV to someone older.
The Hisense Mini-LED 4K Smart TV doesn't just have a decent price — it's got some powerful features under its screen that can make it suitable for anyone who can't stop binge-watching the top television shows or just wants to cram as many gaming sessions in as they can while waiting for Valve's new PC to drop. As sweet of a deal as this may be, you need to act quickly, as this offer will end soon.
Save big on a 55-inch Hisense 4K Smart TV
Along with Amazon offering the 55-inch Hisense Mini-LED 4K TV for 42% off, customers can also save big on larger variations. For example, the 75-inch model typically goes for $1,398 but is currently on sale for $997.99. Even better, Amazon is also offering free delivery to your room of choice or a combination of free delivery to a room of your choice alongside unboxing the TV and taking away the packaging.
This Hisense 55-inch Mini-LED includes up to 3,000 local dimming zones along with up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The TV also includes the Hi-View AI Engine Pro, a Hisense proprietary chipset that delivers the best optimized picture for whatever content you're enjoying. It's also a device built for gaming, with a native 165Hz panel that has a variable refresh rate between 48Hz and 165Hz, and Auto Low Latency Mode along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ensures you're never worrying about controller lag.
Dolby Atmos with 2.1.2 multi-channel surround sound makes for a solid sound experience, and the QLED Color makes every image crisp. Even better, the Hisense Mini-LED TV currently has a 4.5-star rating and 250 reviews on Amazon, with customers giving it high marks thanks to Google TV being built directly in the system along with its powerful display. However, RTINGS does note that the TV can be hard to view at "extreme angles," though still gives the TV a respectable 7.5 rating, making it a good choice for anyone aiming to get their holiday shopping done early this season.